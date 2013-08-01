LETTER: Firearm act legitimate

I REFER to B Nortje’s letter "Gunning for freedom" (July 29).

Is Nortje attempting to exonerate the alleged criminal activities of some gun dealers by referring to the "abnormal circumstances" they faced, which apparently forced them to "to survive any way they could"?

The implementation of the Firearms Control Act (2000), the purpose of which was to establish a national arms control and management system to regulate the supply, possession, safe storage, transfer and use of firearms, and to prevent the criminal or negligent use of weapons, is hardly an "abnormal circumstance".

The act did what it was meant to: control who owns what guns for which purpose — hardly justification for anyone to engage in alleged criminal activities for financial gain.

Claire Taylor

Gun Free South Africa Co-ordinator