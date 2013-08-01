Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Firearm act legitimate

01 August 2013 - 02:00 AM

I REFER to B Nortje’s letter "Gunning for freedom" (July 29).

Is Nortje attempting to exonerate the alleged criminal activities of some gun dealers by referring to the "abnormal circumstances" they faced, which apparently forced them to "to survive any way they could"?

The implementation of the Firearms Control Act (2000), the purpose of which was to establish a national arms control and management system to regulate the supply, possession, safe storage, transfer and use of firearms, and to prevent the criminal or negligent use of weapons, is hardly an "abnormal circumstance".

The act did what it was meant to: control who owns what guns for which purpose — hardly justification for anyone to engage in alleged criminal activities for financial gain.

Claire Taylor

Gun Free South Africa Co-ordinator

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
2.
Zuma’s administration is preoccupied with ...
Opinion
3.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Election warning upsets ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.