LETTER: EFF is most relevant to the struggle

I WISH to comment on the article, Fog lifts as the party of liberation begins to fade (July 30), by Palesa Morudu. Ms Morudu asserts the formation of all the splinter parties — the Congress of the People (COPE), the South African Party, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) — had little to do with changing the living conditions of people.

I am not affiliated to any of these organisations. I disagree that the formation of EFF has nothing to do with "changing the living conditions of people".

My disagreement is based on the EFF’s call to economic freedom fighters and all South Africans to stand up and be counted.

This documented was an observation of where we find ourselves after 20 years of African National Congress (ANC) rule.

The EFF then adopted unashamedly these pillars:

• The expropriation of SA’s land without compensation for equal redistribution;

• Nationalisation of mines, banks, and other strategic sectors of the economy;

• Building state and government capacity, which will lead to abolishment of tenders;

• Free quality education, healthcare, houses and sanitation;

• Massive protected industrial development to create millions of sustainable jobs;

• Massive development of Africa’s economy and advocating for a move from reconciliation to justice, and:

• Open, accountable government and society without fear of victimisation by state police.

Clearly it is untrue that the formation of EFF has little to do with changing the living conditions of people because, among other things, the structural unemployment in SA is as a result of poor quality racially-based education system.

The EFF proposes free education to undergraduate level.

EFF’s funding manifesto in its preamble has said: "Our decision is to fight for the economic emancipation of the people of SA, Africa and the world. EFF locate the struggle for economic emancipation within the long resistance of South Africans to racist colonial and imperialist, political, economic and social domination. This glorious resistance started with the Khoi and San people rising against colonial domination, marked by the arrival of settler colonists in 1652 in the Cape.

This basically represents more than 350 years of Africans’ resistance against colonial and economic domination and exploitation."

For many years, even after 1994, Africans have continued to struggle for political, economic and social equality.

The EFF makes the observation that "SA is rooted in the alliance between British and Afrikaner capital.

From its inception, capitalism in SA was underlined by racism, segregation, and sexism.

It discriminated and oppressed the black majority. It discriminated and oppressed women. South African capitalism continues to be characterised by the extreme exploitation of the black working class.

"In short, the black majority, whatever their class location, are integrated into the mainstream of the economy in a subservient position relative to white people.

While the legalistic forms of colonial-apartheid domination have been eroded 20 years ago, the economic system that marginalised, oppressed and exploited the black majority is still intact, with a few individuals benefiting, but only because they have been co-opted to portray a wrong picture that all is and will be well in our country."

There is no political organisation after the dawn of our constitutional democracy that has as explicitly and honestly analysed our economic standing.

The EFF stands to agitate for justice and equality.

Lungisa Solomzi Tshemese

Via e-mail