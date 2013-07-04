LETTER: Who monitors FSB?

HATS off to Leon Louw (No hiding the fact that Fais failed to perform, July 3) for unmasking the serious anomalies contained in this ridiculous piece of legislation masquerading as the guardian of the unwary consumer against unscrupulous financial intermediaries.

Irony of ironies that financial intermediaries should be subject to the most intense scrutiny by the Financial Services Board (FSB) — in line, we’re informed, with international best practice — when civil society is subject to the charade of a leaderless, incompetent National Prosecuting Authority, well-documented and extensive corruption across all levels of government, including the Nkandla debacle (now classified as "top secret" by the Minister of Public Works, just when all the alleged malappropriation of taxpayer funds is about to be uncovered), the appalling squandering of funds in the education department, at municipal government level and in so many other government agencies and so on and so forth, ad nauseum.

In the midst of this mayhem, financial intermediaries are upholding standards commensurate with the very strictest across the entire developed world.

The point is simply this: if the various regulatory authorities — effectively all government or parastatal bodies — are so intent on imposing the highest and most stringent, and as Mr Louw observes, unnecessarily costly, standards on private sector agents, most of whom are underpinning the tax base of this country, why aren’t the same global best-practice standards applicable to this government? Who’s fooling who in this farce? Who is monitoring this all-seeing FSB?

As the Roman poet Juvenal observed in his Satires in the oft-quoted phrase: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

David Southey

Johannesburg