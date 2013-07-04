LETTER: Nuclear is cheaper

DAVID Ross, Democratic Alliance shadow energy minister, is right and wrong in his concerns about South Africa’s future electricity supply (Review energy plan, Letters, July 2 ).

He is wrong to suppose that nuclear is the most expensive option. On the contrary, all around the world nuclear power is always economically competitive, and often, such as in France and Germany, the cheapest source of electricity.

He should instead be concerned about our commitment in the renewable energy programme to wind and solar, which are not only hopelessly unreliable but staggering expensive.

France, which gets 75% of its electricity from nuclear power, has the cheapest electricity in Europe.

Denmark, with the world’s biggest fraction of wind electricity, has the most expensive. In Germany, politicians decided to phase out nuclear power — the country’s safest and cheapest source of electricity — and replace it with wind and solar.

The result has been soaring electricity prices, huge strains to the national power grid and no environmental benefit.

Mr Ross is right, however, to want Eskom’s electricity price — now 65c/kWh on average — to rise only at the rate to inflation.

The present price is sufficient to cover all of Eskom’s costs, including the costs of financing new stations, coal and nuclear.

However, it would not be enough to cover the costs of large-scale solar and wind programmes.

Andrew Kenny

Sun Valley