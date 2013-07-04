LETTER: Mandela exposes public hospitals

NELSON Mandela has long been immortalised. Even if his children loot his legacy, as has previously been reported in the allegations of his children fighting over his money, his legacy will never be depleted because it runs very deep.

One hopes that he recovers from his recurring lung illness and returns to his home. Departing mother earth through death is inevitable and as a human being Mr Mandela will go when he is ready.

One thing is painful though. Mr Mandela is, without doubt, receiving the best medical care available.

One would have wished that when South Africa’s first democratic president spends time in hospital in his advanced years, as is happening now, it would be from a public hospital where he can receive the best medical care available.

Instead, Madiba is in a private facility in Pretoria and the best our government can do is to send the police to guard entry points into this facility, in a concerted effort to keep photographers away from the best view of who comes to visit Madiba.

It is despicable what the police have been doing at that hospital — blocking the walkway on the pavements, and forcing members of the public to walk on Park Street on a dangerously busy road because the pavement is cordoned off like a crime scene.

Those in power should be ashamed that it is from a private medical facility that Mr Mandela’s health will be restored. How are ordinary South Africans ever going to trust that something is being done to improve public healthcare if no one from the government can see that there is something wrong with how things are done in South Africa if the best healthcare can only come from private facilities?

Many countries have got it right and the best healthcare proudly comes from public hospitals. Our government needs to look to countries such as Sweden.

Sutane Mayeza

Ruimsig