Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Licensed corruption

04 July 2013 - 02:00 AM

VETERAN financial journo David Gleason is big enough to look after himself. But Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat must not be allowed to get away with remarks like: "Once we accept that a regulator is necessary, it then follows that (it) must be protected from liability when it exercises its powers in good faith", (Gleason gets it wrong, Letters, July 3).

This is not a statement of fact, but an assertion, which is actually 100% wrong. "Good faith" is no defence in a court of law; in reality, the more powers are given to officials, who are otherwise accountable to nobody, the greater the need for a regulator to be held liable for errors or misjudgments.

To argue otherwise is to license incompetence and corruption.

Michael Coulson

Forest Town

