LETTER: Kilowatts of confusion

I OFTEN read in your newspaper and elsewhere about the price we pay for electricity and what it is going to cost us in the not too distant future. But I find I can’t reconcile the prices quoted with what I actually pay.

I am a Joburg resident so I assume we are not direct customers of Eskom. Today a price of 65c/ kWh was quoted. When I look at my account it is clear that the minimum cost of electricity is (at the moment) R0.8952/ kWh, which is the amount recorded on my statement for the first tranche.

That seems to be the amount paid for the first 500kWh consumed per month. This increases to R0.9113/kWh (for the next 500kWh per month) and then to R0.9265/kWh (for the next 500kWh consumed per month).

The 65c/kWh quoted seems to be somewhat low and I wonder just who does pay this lower amount?

When we include the cost of a demand-side management levy (variable) of R22.06 per month, a service charge (fixed) of R253.41 a month, a network charge (fixed) of R68.96 and then VAT, I am paying over R1/ kWh.

This lower price should be defined because clearly it is not the price the average Joburg consumer pays.

D Ossin

Johannesburg