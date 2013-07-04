LETTER: Fair taxation for all

WHILE it is general knowledge that South Africa’s president earns a tax-free income from his legitimate "salary", and is not taxed on any perks such as housing, travel and entertainment, should the R250m contribution to his private residence not be taxed ?

If my employer (in his case, the public taxpayers) contributed to the latest extension to my modest home it would be taxed as part of my earnings. So why should he not be taxed?

Perhaps if the Hawks investigated they could confiscate the property as they have done to other tycoons who have benefited from ill-gotten gains.

Kevin Townsend

Sunward Park