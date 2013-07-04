LETTER: Biting hand that feeds

WHAT are those who reject America and her assistance to Africa actually saying?

Take it as axiomatic that a state "has interests not friends" and that foreign policy is intended to protect and enhance those interests and that the US is no different from any other rational state in that regard.

President Barack Obama admitted as such; an honest democratic market-orientated state will do better for all its citizens and become a market for US goods. So what’s wrong with that?

The rejectionist thinking is that now that this secret conspiracy has been brilliantly unearthed it follows that any benefits the US bestows on its target in pursuance of its policy should be rejected because, since its motives are not 100% altruistic, they are fruit of a poisoned tree; never mind the billions of aid the US ships to Africa in respect of HIV/Aids, trade and education.

The implication being that because the US is a deceiver who gives for the wrong reason, it is better to be allied with other states who do not give at all and who make no pretense of having human rights and democracy as their guiding lights; for example China, Turkey, Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela or the Arab dictatorships.

Go figure!

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town