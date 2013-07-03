LETTER: South Africa’s elite is in thrall to Obama

THE visit to South Africa by US President Barack Obama exposed South Africa’s ruling elite, academics, commentators (editors and journalists) and analysts as a bunch of people who have assimilated the coloniser’s mentality and have been indoctrinated. It also exposed this lot’s naiveté.

Dr Chris Landsberg of the University of Johannesburg was upset that some of his colleagues in the senate of the university were against conferring an honorary degree on Mr Obama.

He also said US Africa Command (Africom) bases on the African continent would allow both the US and African countries to launch rapid response missions to the continent’s trouble spots.

Why is Dr Landsberg making a case for the recolonisation of Africa and the re-enslavement of the African people?

The US’s Africom bases are not meant for humanitarian considerations but to subjugate Africa and make it fertile ground for US corporations, for the exploitation of the continent’s mineral and natural resources.

Mr Obama’s mission is to drive the quarry (the African continent) towards the hunter (US corporations), and he has unashamedly done so.

In a weekend newspaper, another academic, Dr Xolela Mangcu, wrote in support of Mr Obama and the US government while condemning those who demonstrated against his visit to South Africa. He wondered why a country existing on the margins of global public consciousness, with an economy that is all of 0.66% of the global economy, was seeking to embarrass a visiting leader of the only country we can really rely on as a potential best friend in the long run.

Perhaps Dr Mangcu is oblivious of what former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said a few years ago, that the US does not have friends, but interests.

Dr Mangcu also wrote that "the struggle against apartheid put us on a higher moral pedestal than most other countries in the world. To prove it, we have more Nobel Peace Prize laureates than any other developing country".

In his Decolonising the African Mind, Chinweizu writes that the basic pan-Africanist case against the Nobel Prize is that, despite its universalist image, the prize is not a genuine world prize; that is to say, it is not one organised by all the nations, administered by all nations, and free from domination by a parochial minority of nations.

Beneath its universalist image, the Nobel Peace Prize is, in fact, a local European prize.

The standards applied in awarding it are European; the awards committees are European; and the awards are manipulated with full opportunistic regard for their role in fostering the hegemony of the West over the rest of the world.

When the Nobel Prize is bestowed on persons from the Third World, writes Chinweizu, the prizes have, almost invariably, gone to people who have accommodated themselves to the western world outlook and served its interests.

Finally, Dr Mangcu confuses the cultural ties between African-Americans and Africans with the US establishment as represented by Mr Obama.

This reminds me of what the late Dr Cheikh Anta Diop said when he challenged white supremacists who equated race and intelligence.

He said they confused rectal temperature with good health. This is what Dr Mangcu seems to be doing.

US foreign policy is inimical to Africa’s interests and will always be like that as long as the power relations remain the same.

Sam Ditshego

Via e-mail