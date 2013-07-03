LETTER: Making the bad worse

THE Democratic Alliance (DA) cannot be an effective opposition when it draws its "facts" from organisations like the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Greenpeace.

DA shadow deputy energy minister David Ross claims the proposed nuclear programme will be "SA’s most expensive project at an estimated R1-trillion" (Review energy plan, Letters, July 2).

The plan originally gave the cost as R255.12bn. After claims from some antinuclear organisations that this was too low, the cost was arbitrarily hiked 40% to R360bn.

Along came the WWF and Greenpeace and declared that the R360bn would grow to R1,000bn — the figure Mr Ross now accepts.

The problem is not that the energy plan is wildly wrong. It is that the plan is not being put into effect.

We need about 800MW of new power every year, plus some more power to make up for generating facilities that have reached the end of their life. Instead, our Department of Energy is fixated on putting in as much renewable energy as it can.

That’s great, except that for commitments of the order of R80bn we will only get an average contribution of 700MW.

Plans for more gas turbines, coal-fired power, nuclear and imported hydropower are all running late.

By calling for the plan to be reviewed, Mr Ross is merely making the bad worse. Analysis paralysis is no solution to our problems.

Prof Philip Lloyd

Energy Institute, Cape Peninsula University of Technology