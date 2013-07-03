LETTER: Is Africa a participant?

THE economic dominance of China in the 21st century is a fait accompli (Winning hearts in Africa, June 2). Your admittance that "Mr Obama does not have the same capacity as his Chinese counterpart to commit vast funds to foreign investment" is revealing.

Without doubt, the imperial baton has changed hands from Washington to Beijing since the former is now a net debtor. This is an inevitable historical outcome.

US dominance has been total in its reach and influence since the Second World War.

What is startling though is its short duration as compared to the Roman and British empires, which ruled for centuries.

The hegemony of China’s "peaceful rise" is underlined by the very visit of President Barack Obama to Africa. History offers precedents which announce such tectonic shifts in global power.

The nationalisation of the Suez Canal by Egyptian President Gamal Nasser in 1956 announced the decline of British dominion in Africa. Like its cousin Britain, the US is struggling to justify its position through, for example, initiatives such as "Power Africa".

China has learnt the lesson well that in the 21st century, power is no longer exercised through military might but by economic dominance.

Such dominance in turn allows it to set rules which the declining superpower responds to. It is not blasphemy to consider the possibility that the US is now number two in world affairs.

It can no longer shift its weight around willy-nilly without consequences as was done by Mr Obama’s predecessor in two Gulf Wars.

American exceptionalism has to reckon with regional power blocs clamouring for the power the US once held.

A traveller to a Chinese village encountered these words emblazoned on the wall: "Without haste.

Without fear. We conquer the world". The question for Africa is whether it will continue to be a spectator in these global power plays or a direct participant?

Jeffrey Sehume

Kwa-Thema