LETTER: Gleason gets it wrong

THE Treasury welcomes debate on its tough and more intrusive approach to regulating the financial sector, but David Gleason’s article (FSB exculpates itself in advance, June 20), indicates that he is out of touch with global regulatory trends.

After the 2008 global financial crisis, not a single major economy believes in free and unregulated financial markets anymore. Once we accept that a regulator is necessary, it then follows that regulators such as the Financial Services Board (FSB) should be protected from liability when exercising its powers in good faith. This is in line with international norms.

Regulators such as the FSB cannot be toothless, and must have adequate enforcement powers when administering tough laws. Regulators should also be more accountable.

The FSB will continue to be accountable to both the minister and Parliament. We have observed that those accused of flouting rules often rush to lobby their favourite journalists and politicians to undermine the FSB and cast doubt on its integrity and credibility. We hope that Business Day is free from such interference.

Mr Gleason also exaggerates and distorts the powers of the proposed legislation with respect to "interfering with specific insurance policies". Customers need to be protected against unfair treatment.

The way financial firms conduct their business and treat customers when dealing with complaints and disputes, needs to be regulated.

That’s why our shift to Twin Peaks, which will separate market conduct and prudential regulation, is so important.

Finally, Mr Gleason should feel assured that the Treasury is fully in charge of the policy and legislative processes, and is running this process. The policy and regulatory framework reside with the minister, but the regulator must be operationally independent when exercising its powers.

We are not sure why Mr Gleason thinks otherwise.

Ismail Momoniat

Head: tax and financial sector policy, National Treasury