LETTER: Diversity empowers

THE feature article by Lesley Stones (Too many women stuck in the middle, July 1) and comments in the article by recruitment consultant Portia Moyo reinforce a belief many of us have held for some time about the uncompromising setup in the upper echelons of the business world in South Africa.

Ms Moyo speaks with experience from a woman’s point of view and I would like to say that the situation is similar, and in many cases worse, for people with disabilities. Recruitment agencies are seldom able to place people with disabilities in the top tier of companies as the powers that be seem only familiar with their own kind at such a level.

While transformation has needed laws to enforce companies to comply with the reality of society at large, these laws have in many cases been accepted begrudgingly.

But thankfully there are a number, albeit a small number, of companies that have unhinged themselves from this poor habit. Today’s success stories have one common theme — it is the diversity of their workforce.

Diversity enables a business to look at opportunities and threats from every angle. Further, we are all aware of the power of the media and while we are grateful for Ms Stones’s informative article, it cannot be left unsaid that there has been a lack in questioning companies on their lack of people with disabilities being represented on their boards or top management teams.

Nothing is more frustrating than having the suits decide for people with disabilities the "best solution" on the building of a ramp or how to do a video conference with a person with a hearing impediment.

Until organisations have diversity in their top management structures, stakeholders will continue to regard any decisions made, irrespective of its merits, with scepticism.

Baxter A Wareing

Rivonia