LETTER: Bloomberg is missed

FOR many years I have subscribed to and read Business Day in the morning in order to get South African news, and then turned to Bloomberg TV (DStv channel 411) to be kept up to date on European and especially US financial news.

I purposely avoided watching Summit TV (channel 412) as the quality of its programmes was mediocre at best, and generally boring. So I was surprised when I learned that Business Day has rebranded Summit as Business Day TV.

This week, my surprise turned to disgust and anger when I discovered that channel 411 has been terminated, and many of my favourite Bloomberg TV programmes (now transferred to channel 412) have been eliminated in order to present boring and irrelevant business shows that have very little useful content.

If this is your idea of progress, then I truly worry about the future of Business Day and seriously question the judgment of its management.

Donald Benson

Houghton