LETTER: Act responsibly, NFP

IN THE article "KwaMashu must be secured — IEC" (November 29), you incorrectly report that "20 cars were burnt" the previous Sunday. While that is far from true, it is true that the violence in KwaMashu is a threat to democracy as much as a threat to people’s lives.

I welcome the Independent Electoral Commission’s request for improved security in KwaMashu, not only for the sake of a credible by-election, but for the sake of residents who have been under attack and living in fear for months.

That Sunday’s spontaneous protest against the National Freedom Party’s (NFP’s) unannounced visit to KwaMashu to electioneer was the consequence of the murder of the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) Themba Xulu, Celiwe Shezi, Bongani Lushaba, Siyabonga Dlamini and Sihle Biyela, and the subsequent arrests of an NFP councillor who sits on their national working committee, and an NFP leader who sits on their peace delegation.

Political analyst Mary de Haas has pointed out that political leaders and parties should be held accountable for the behaviour of their supporters.

For once, I could not agree more.

The leadership of the NFP should be held accountable for what the party’s own leaders have done to create chaos in KwaMashu.

Under the circumstances, the IFP has done an exceptional job of keeping our supporters calm. We will continue to call for calm and peace.

But we ask the NFP to stop putting politics before our people’s lives.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

President: Inkatha Freedom Party