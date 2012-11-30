LETTER: Tough choice for Cyril

AS THE African National Congress (ANC) trots to Mangaung, we get dragged along with it. No one seems to care that Rome is burning: the economy is in serious decline, corruption is rife, the government is barely functioning.

Everyone is more interested in trying to move up to executive class on the gravy train.

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters don’t want Kgalema Motlanthe as deputy president. They’re plugging for Cyril Ramaphosa. Has he been asked, and accepted the nomination?

Well, here are a few kind words for Mr Ramaphosa. If you accept the nomination then immediately you become "tarred" with the same dysfunctional brush as the president.

Accepting the position shows us you have no problem with rampant corruption, gross incompetence, greed and many other unsavoury things applicable to today’s ANC.

The latter are quite content with poor schooling (keeps the majority dumb enough to continue voting ANC) and collapsing healthcare — we’ll just go overseas like our fellow African despots!

Tough choice, Cyril. You should be one of the leaders of the revolution to remove Mr Zuma. Another few years with this crowd at the helm, and welcome to Davy Jones’s locker!

Howard Skeens

Boksburg