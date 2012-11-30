LETTER: Summaries in print

WITH reference to the article "Integrated reports should be in print, King says" (November 9).

I do not speak out against the JSE listing requirement of abbreviated results.

My stance is that we are in the information age and online reporting is the global trend. The trend is to have abbreviated results in the print media with a reference to the detail online.

This is also in line with section 29(3) of the Companies Act 2008.

My point is that most people in South Africa are not online. Listed companies do integrated reports as a listing requirement on an apply or explain basis.

A large provider of capital are pension funds and their ultimate beneficiaries are persons in the street who are not online.

My suggestion to listed companies is to publish in the print media a summary of their integrated report which will contain the JSE’s abbreviated requirements which are effective from January.

Mervyn King

Chairman, International Integrated Reporting Council