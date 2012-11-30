Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Staggering Sanral sum

30 November 2012 - 09:19 AM

IN ALL the legal argument about whether the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) misled the public or not, a major factor seems to have been ignored.

How did the cost of the improvements reach the huge sum (at least R40bn) that Sanral claims?

This is several times the cost of building the whole network from scratch and since, in my area at least, all that was done was some resurfacing and repainting I fail to see how the figure can be justified.

Sanral obviously agrees with me, since the Opposition to Urban Tolling Alliance was given access to these figures only after a promise of confidentiality. Why was this matter not raised in court? Surely if the judge wants to ensure an open review, he could have ordered the figures to be published?

MS Scarth

Randpark Ridge

