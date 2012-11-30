LETTER: South Africa ministers are protected species

YOUR editorial (Royal game in the Cabinet, November 29) is only half accurate as a metaphor. While royal game in medieval times was reserved for the monarch to hunt, South African cabinet ministers are a fully protected and secure species, as we are witnessing.

Members of Parliament who occupy government benches are strongly dissuaded from exercising their conscience, or holding the executive truly accountable, as they are specifically required to do by our country’s constitution.

Thus, as the president will not take any action against anyone in the Cabinet overtly and demonstrably supporting him and neither will the majority in Parliament censure any minister who offends by being extravagant, members of the Cabinet are never "game", not even royal game.

Union boss Zwelinzima Vavi has accurately styled the African National Congress as the "absolutely no consequences" party. Failures, indiscretions, extravagances, criminal actions and lack of leadership are indulgently glossed over and even exonerated.

Accountability has been attenuated to a considerable extent and is practiced more in the breach than in the observance.

No minister feels rigorously bound to be accountable or transparent.

Lifestyle is a singular preserve of cabinet ministers and it is enjoyed, in many cases, to the hilt.

At the very best of times, freeloading and the reckless use of scarce state resources have to be regarded as unconscionable. Ministers, after all, are supposed to be trustees of the nation and thus have an obligation to raise the bar in respect of seemly conduct and ethical behaviour.

Let us always remember that the national debt at about R1.3-trillion has to be serviced by an annual outlay of more than R100b n. This is a huge bite of the national revenue.

The finance minister indicated, on October 25, that this national debt was likely to reach 39.2% of gross domestic product in 2015.

With irresponsible and profligate spending, our national debt is certain to reach critical mass by 2014, if not next year, and thereby trigger a financial crisis the like of which we have never seen.

The fiscal space is narrowing by the day and while the Americans are facing their own fiscal cliff, I wish to ask whether we too are not very near the edge of a fiscal cliff.

The display of a "blank cheque attitude towards public funds", as you put it, must never be countenanced by civil society.

The poor in our country are too numerous and the hardships they face are too acute for malfeasance on the part of ministers to be overlooked.

Our social stability is being threatened by the very persons who were elected to achieve security for all.

Farouk Cassim

Century View