LETTER: Rip van Friedman

STEVEN Friedman (Judge is right, politicising courts is a mistake, November 28) needs to read the story about Rip van Winkle, the man who went to sleep in the mountains for a lifetime, and woke to find the world had changed.

In the days since Oliver Cromwell, Britain has, for lack of a constitution, lived by the mantra that "Parliament is supreme".

You would call that a parliamentary democracy. But since 2006, we in South Africa live in a constitutional democracy, and the constitution is supreme. Both Parliament and the executive must obey the constitution, whether they like it or not.

The constitution requires us all to obey the law, and is itself a legal document. Accordingly, the appropriate, and indeed the only, people to interpret the law and the constitution are the judges.

Mosiuoa Lekota is right in his criticism of Prof Friedman (Our democratic space is narrowing, Letters, November 29).

What is more, advocates Jeremy Gauntlett and David Unterhalter also need to wake up and acknowledge that the secrecy and arrogance with which the e-tolling project has been handled, coupled with the grossly excessive cost of collection of the tolls, are undoubted signs that behind it is a cabal of politically affiliated people, whose prime concern is self-enrichment, and not the fair and just government to which the constitution entitles us.

J Price

