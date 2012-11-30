LETTER: Over Numsa’s head

THE Reserve Bank governor’s interaction with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) perfectly illustrates how communist dogma fossilises the brain.

With regard to the union wanting the Bank to be nationalised, Gill Marcus explained that shareholders had no say in policies, had limited rights, received a nominal dividend and that such a move would waste of billions of rands, and then asked the pertinent question: "What would you achieve that is different?"

Ms Marcus was, of course, wasting her breath since the response of Numsa deputy president Andrew Chirwa was not to engage her arguments but just to parrot: "it does not detract from the demand for the Bank to be nationalised".

Ms Marcus deserves every cent of her salary to have to put up with such frustrating obtuseness.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town