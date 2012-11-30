LETTER: Oil glut nonsense

So "peak oil" is a myth and we can start preparing for an "oil glut" instead (Why green cars may be out before they have arrived, November 28). Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Come on, folks! Even if oil was at $0 a barrel, leading to free gasoline, and even if we could buy cars that used 2 litres per 100 km, there would be nothing to get excited about.

About half of the 5 -million or so taxi, bus and train passengers would simply buy a car and add more pressure to our already stretched road network. And roads agency Sanral will be only too happy to help us out.

We slept through the "freeway improvement programme" and we are now going to have to pay for it in one way or another. Let’s not sleep through the "oil glut" nonsense.

Vaughan Mostert

Fairland