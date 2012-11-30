LETTER: Future looks green

ALEXANDER Parker’s article (Why green cars may be out before they have arrived, November 28) was thought provoking.

His highlighting of a projected oil glut from 2015, and a corresponding fall in petrol prices, would indicate that traditional petrol and diesel vehicles will remain the dominant vehicle type for the foreseeable future.

This might be so, but one must then ask why, despite such evidence, car manufacturers are spending huge resources on developing alternative technologies, such as hybrid and electric vehicles.

Mr Parker’s article seems to indicate that such development is folly on the part of the manufacturers.

However, these companies have access to the latest and best future scenario predictions.

Do they, perhaps, know something that we don’t know and that flies in the face of future low oil prices? Could it be that the consumer of the future simply won’t want to drive an environmentally damaging car (powered by petrol or diesel) when new technologies will allow them to drive something less harmful to the planet?

I suspect the vehicle manufacturers are gearing themselves for such a future scenario.

Alex Hetherington

Founding member, Carbon Calculated