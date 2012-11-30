Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC does not own South Africa

30 November 2012 - 08:46 AM

SOME time ago, a senior provincial officer of the African National Congress (ANC) declared publicly that the ANC owns the country and "we can do what we like". This broad statement was never disowned, and, indeed, the ANC tries to live by it.

Sadly, the ANC does not yet accept that we live in a modern democracy ruled by a constitution that was much lauded when it came into being.

Perhaps National Assembly Speaker Max Sisulu should have another read of the constitution so as to be properly guided in future. When will ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe realise that the combined opposition’s recent court victory was all about the constitution, not about politics?

When will President Jacob Zuma realise that we do not live by some jungle justice, but by the rule of law and give up the "spy tapes"?

Robert Stone

Linden

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
2.
Zuma’s administration is preoccupied with ...
Opinion
3.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Election warning upsets ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.