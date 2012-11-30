LETTER: ANC does not own South Africa

SOME time ago, a senior provincial officer of the African National Congress (ANC) declared publicly that the ANC owns the country and "we can do what we like". This broad statement was never disowned, and, indeed, the ANC tries to live by it.

Sadly, the ANC does not yet accept that we live in a modern democracy ruled by a constitution that was much lauded when it came into being.

Perhaps National Assembly Speaker Max Sisulu should have another read of the constitution so as to be properly guided in future. When will ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe realise that the combined opposition’s recent court victory was all about the constitution, not about politics?

When will President Jacob Zuma realise that we do not live by some jungle justice, but by the rule of law and give up the "spy tapes"?

Robert Stone

Linden