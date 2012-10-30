LETTER: Unaccountable state

YET again, our rhinos are threatened by state action.

Or, should I rather say, inaction ? Or a lack of a cohesive policy? Or, perchance, political will?

Last week’s medium-term budget announced an allocation of R80.7m for more rangers and better law enforcement in the Kruger National Park.

Rhinophiles celebrated. However, within days, a credible report states the South African Police Service (SAPS) is now withdrawing its antipoaching units from the park, due to lack of funds.

Purportedly, the R62.5m additional resources needed were not sought from the Treasury via a special application.

Between both news breaks, it was announced that the Presidency would receive R20m for additional legal costs. Interestingly, this is the same quantum that Water and Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announced in the National Council of Provinces, on May 8, as being additionally allocated to fighting rhino crime.

Three questions spring to mind: First, why was Kruger singled out for the latest fund allocation when some provinces — such as KwaZulu-Natal, via Ezemvelo — are under equal threat, having lost almost double the rhino poached last year ? Surely, some provincial funds are needed, too?

Second: if the SAPS is the hub of our much-vaunted wildlife crime unit, how could it have failed to lobby and/or secure additional funds? Section 24 of the constitution demands environmental protection.

The SAPS is mandated to protect the laws of our land. So, is this an abdication of a statutory duty?

And, third: G iven roughly 20,000 of our natural citizens are under poaching threat, but a relatively small ruling elite feel a need to challenge — and lose — constitutional and court matters often, how does one compare budget allocations of R20m for due and equitable legal protection? Methinks such poor accountability de-horns us all.

Brian Sandberg

Durban