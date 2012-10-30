LETTER: Qualified comments

DAVID Gleason (Gordhan knows finite limits of his authority, October 25) questions the claim by my colleague Tim Harris MP, that this year’s medium-term budget policy statement was the most important in recent years.

Simply paying attention to public concern about the recent ratings downgrades, the 44% decline in foreign direct investment and the labour unrest on the mines would show that there has seldom been so little public leadership on the economy and so much yearning by the public for the finance minister to fill this gap.

On the question of Mr Harris’s background, he has a master’s in economics from the University of Cape Town, experience at one of the "big-four" corporate banks and on-the-ground knowledge of 30 African countries.

Further, he has worked on economic policy in Parliament since 2004 when he revived the concept of the Democratic Alliance’s "a lternative b udget" and he has recently drafted its "g rowth and j obs" economic policy document.

Since 2009 he has served on the select committee on finance in the National Council of Provinces and on the portfolio committee on trade and industry and the standing committee on finance in the National Assembly.

He acts as parliamentary counsellor to the leader of the opposition and last weekend was elected vice-president of Liberal International, the global federation of Liberal parties.

If achieving this by the age of 33 does not qualify Mr Harris for the role of shadow finance minister, I don’t know what would.

Mmusi Maimane

Democratic Alliance caucus leader