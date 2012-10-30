LETTER: Public transport plan

THE announcement by the government that it is going ahead with e-tolling on Gauteng freeways puts the spotlight, at least as far as the private car user is concerned, firmly on the Gauteng administration’s five-year Transport Implementation Plan (GTIP5).

This is due to be published before the end of this month.

There is clear documentary evidence that when the e-tolling proposals were being prepared for approval by the Cabinet in 2006, the availability of an integrated public transport alternative was an integral part of the package. That simply has not been developed.

Innovations have been confined to the Gautrain, with its limited bus feeder services, and a single Bus Rapid Transit line (Rea Vaya) line from Soweto to the Joburg central business district (CBD), with an associated circular CBD distributor operation.

And even in these two examples of modern public transport, it is not possible to use the same ticket to travel on both services.

These deficiencies are to be addressed by the GTIP5. When he announced it at a media briefing in May last year, Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi told Business Day’s transport editor that the steering committee he had formed "must give this department a plan that we can operationalise immediately, to change and improve our public transport system".

The draft plan was published on July 23 this year, with a plea from Mr Vadi for input from all interested parties, including the general public.

He said the final plan would be published during October. (The deadline for input was subsequently extended by two weeks, so the publication of the final plan might similarly be a little later.) Implementation task teams would be formed during November.

All this is in line with the government’s timetable for the implementation of e-tolling, where public comment on the latest draft regulations is required before the end of November.

Many observers are waiting with interest to see just what the GTIP5 proposes, which will enable immediate improvements in the province’s public transport system. At the very least, it must describe specific actions together with clear timelines.

The e-tolls are being implemented at tariffs much lower than those originally proposed and approved by the Cabinet in August last year.

We all know that this is no more than a precursor to price hikes as the demand for road space increases.

It is therefore important that there be very rapid improvements in the public transport alternative, as promised by Mr Vadi. If there are not, then at peak hours the freeways will become overloaded — just as before the recent improvements.

So the GTIP5 is a critical element of the e-tolling system. It will be interesting to see — in the next few weeks at the latest — just what it puts forward.

Paul Browning

Public transport analyst