LETTER: No hungry veld, please

THE editorial "Zuma’s land claim is a start at least" (October 25) has reference.

Are the people who write government policy living on another planet to the rest of us, or are they in thrall to "selective history"?

So much of what I see in policy echoes one of the greatest human rights abuses of the 20th century, namely the failure of Soviet communism, forced collectivisation and transformation. Even "social (notice no attention to ‘individual’) justice" could be seen as a stalking horse for communism.

I suggest the people who wrote the land policy and other interested parties read Sarah Cameron’s (2010) The Hungry Steppe: Famine, Mass Violence and the Making of Soviet Kazakhstan (Yale University thesis).

In this thesis, you will find reference to failed Marxist-Leninist catchphrases still seemingly popular here at the southern tip of Africa: "local-level cadres" on farms, "collectivisation" and worker "committees", "state-sponsored violence" (what else are threats, veiled or otherwise?), the targeting of particular "ethnic groups", etc. Do these policy writers not know their history? More than 3-million Ukrainians and countless members of minority groups perished on the steppes of the former Soviet republics.

On reflection, it may be an excuse not to know what happened in Kazakhstan and other obscure central Asian republics. But surely people in the government must know what happened in Tanzania (many lived there, after all), under the starver-in-chief, Julius Nyerere, and the collapse of the economy there under the Ujamaa collectivisation scheme, with concomitant human rights abuses on a vast scale.

Let us pray that the mechanics of the "hungry steppe" are not visited and unleashed upon us, and that a "hungry veld" does not emerge here.

G Heath

Kloof