LETTER: Judiciary poorer without Gauntlett

I REFER to the report "JSC faces possible action over Gauntlett’s omission" (October 26).

In a recent Supreme Court of Appeal judgment, it was held the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had to be more transparent in decision making by giving reasons for its recommendations for judicial vacancies.

This flowed from a legal challenge by the Cape Bar Council, after recommending only one candidate to the province’s bench, although there were three vacancies, and outstanding candidates applied.

In making its recommendations, the JSC must take into account that the constitution requires, specifically, the need for the judiciary to reflect broadly the racial and gender composition of SA when judicial officers are appointed.

In addition, such persons must also be fit and proper in order to be appointed judicial officers.

This means it is submitted that demography should not be an "inflexible rule" as indicated above, and merit must also play a significant role in the recommendations the commission makes.

Making race and gender considerations the pre-eminent requirement for appointment must inevitably impact prejudicially on jurisprudential excellence and productivity output by appointed judges.

However, it must be borne in mind the JSC, as was found by the Supreme Court of Appeal in a recent case involving the Cape Bar Council, is a quasi-judicial body; its decisions subject to review in terms of the constitution and the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act on the grounds that decisions are irrational, male fide or unreasonable. The failure to recommend senior counsel Jeremy Gauntlett appears to approximate to one or more of such grounds.

Mr Gauntlett is a member of the Brick Court Chambers in London, a barrister of England and Wales, an advocate of the high courts of Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, and judge of appeal of Lesotho.

As a Rhodes scholar, he obtained the BCL degree from New College, Oxford, where he has been a visiting scholar. He has served as president of the Cape Bar Council and chairman of the General Council of the Bar of SA. Over many years he has been engaged in high-profile human rights litigation in innumerable leading cases. He ranks with the most illustrious barristers this country has ever produced, such as, inter alia, Sir Sydney Kentridge, Bra m Fischer, Ismail Mahomed, Issy Maisels and Arthur Chaskalson.

The South African judiciary is profoundly impoverished by the failure to appoint as a judge, a person of the standing, erudition and integrity of Mr Gauntlett. This is indeed inordinately sad for SA and its judiciary.

George Devenish

Durban