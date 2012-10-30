LETTER: Honesty still exists

HERE is a good news story to lift us up from the current sea of selfishness and corruption. I recently flew from Cape Town to Johannesburg on flight MN112 and when I got home realised I no longer had my iPad.

On mentally retracing my steps, I realised there were many opportunities during which it could have been lifted from me and sadly resigned myself to the loss.

The following day I received a call from the kulula office at OR Tambo International Airport to ask whether I had left something on the aircraft — they had traced me from the seat number I had occupied and I was able to reclaim my iPad from their office.

I suggested I leave a reward for the person who had found it, but I was told this was not expected or encouraged as it was part of the service.

Thanks to Anthony for his honesty and well done to the management of kulula for this small example of great leadership. I shall always fly kulula or its holding company, Comair.

Bill Haslam

Craighall Park, Johannesburg