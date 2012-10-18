Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma liked by most

18 October 2012 - 09:09 AM
President Jacob Zuma greets his supporters. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
I found the letter from Paul Pereira (Give me Zuma any day, Letters, October 17) and the views expressed in it a much-needed breath of fresh air. Spot on, Mr Pereira!

If the doomsayers would just look at the statistics they would see the big advances that have been made since 1994.

Sure, it was always going to be a rough ride (not as rough as a civil war though, check Syria) and yes, politics the world over is a filthy and corrupt business, so what is new?

The fact is most South Africans like President Jacob Zuma. Get over it!

Josh Dovey

Hurlingham Ext 5

