LETTER: SAA conned Treasury

THE mention by South African Airways (SAA) and the Department of Public Enterprises that the R5bn dished out is in part for new aircraft should be referred to the public protector for investigation.

SAA does not buy its planes — they are leased. The R5bn would probably only be enough to buy, at most, three Boeing 777-200 jets, which is hardly sufficient to replace the 45-plane fleet which SAA recently "acquired", also thanks to the generosity of the taxpayer. The Treasury has been cleverly conned out of R5bn.

SAA continues to waste money on a grand scale. The reason SAA is beyond bankrupt is plain to see. Allow me to give an example: SAA uses at least two Airbus A340-600 jets a day to fly between Cape Town and Joburg. These jets are designed for long-haul as their lifespan is determined by cycles (one retraction and lowering of the undercarriage in flight usually constitutes one cycle). Now they are significantly reducing the numbers of cycles that the aircraft are allowed to fly — in other words, shortening their lifespan at the taxpayers’ expense.

Then there is the issue of the two extra engines which are bolted to the wings. These not only guzzle thousands of pounds of expensive jet fuel, but the maintenance alone runs into hundreds of millions of dollars, at our expense.

In case you’re wondering why no one has raised this issue, the answer is simple. Anyone, like me, who questioned this mindless waste of money has either been accused of bringing the company into disrepute and been sacked, or has had his or her contract made a whole lot shorter. I suspect some of the recently departed board members may strongly agree.

There are at least a dozen whistle-blowers who possessed the temerity to question management’s extravagance; all are now ex-employees.

I speak on behalf of many when I say that this "bail-out" that the government has given to SAA constitutes a serious waste of taxpayers’ money, especially given the murky claims by its recipient.

In case SAA and the Department of Public Enterprises have failed to notice, we are living in a country of escalating poverty and a chronic lack in almost every basic service there is.

As long as SAA is allowed to continue to waste our money, the poor will get poorer, the hungry hungrier and the uneducated will continue to throw rocks and burn tyres in frustration at this insane misappropriation of public money.

Vin Jones

Ex SAA Staff Member and Senior Captain