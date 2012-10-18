LETTER: Let’s remain objective

BRIAN Kantor bemoans high administered prices (Outrageous pricing is bad for economy’s competitiveness, October 16), due in significant measure to the high rates of return on assets charged by state-owned enterprises.

He says these rates of return are regarded as appropriate by regulators, citing the 8% that the National Electricity Regulator allows Eskom, and then questions whether that is reasonable.

Those high rates of return were demanded by the Treasury. They were heavily influenced by a private sector, which hoped to privatise swathes of the public sector but realised that it could not compete with public entities that were not required to make commercial returns. Hence the pressure to impose high rates of return on assets.

Together with opposition to the prefinancing of investments, which caused capital costs to balloon before works were commissioned, this contributed significantly to abrupt and unpredictable utility price rises. The cash deluge which followed gave state-owned enterprises further incentive to keep spending.

But isn’t this what Prof Kantor was teaching his students and lobbying for, through his role in organised business? Didn’t he call, in 2008, for a more attractive pricing regime for the private sector and for Eskom’s return on capital to be at least 10% on the current value of its assets?

I look forward to the public finance course by a chastened Prof Kantor in which he gives more careful consideration to appropriate financing mechanisms and rates of return for public entities in monopoly businesses, designed to cut the cost of doing business.

The chickens are coming home but let us have some objectivity as we allocate them to their roosts.

Mike Muller

Johannesburg