LETTER: Fees keep SAA flying

AFTER reading Brian Kantor’s article (Outrageous pricing is bad for economy’s competitiveness, October 16) on South African Airways (SAA) and Airports Company SA (Acsa), I looked up the latest figures and found that while SAA has an operating loss of R1.3bn for the year, Acsa has an operating profit of R2.1bn — both outfits have the same shareholder.

So this is how it works. All airlines pay high airport fees (the highest in the world) and the shareholder then uses the operating profits from the airports to offset SAA’s operating losses. This means that private airlines such as Comair and the international airlines using Acsa airports are in effect subsidising their competitors.

Of course, the accountants make it all seem more complicated but one can’t get away from the operating profit and loss bottom lines.

It is amazing that private sector airlines remain viable even on this steeply inclined playing field.

Gordon Metter

Deputy President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry