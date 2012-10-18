LETTER: Divided Cape Town

OF COURSE Cape Town looks and feels like any well developed and clean city in the affluent parts of the world. The rubbish is collected, the pavements are continuously upgraded and the street lights mostly all work.

But when you drive out on the N2 towards the airport, Cape Town looks quite different. This is an aspect that frequently rivets the attention of visitors as their first and last impression of the city.

But perhaps your Dave Marrs (DA-run Cape sets a high standard for rest of SA, October 16) does not consider that spatial divide created by apartheid, the Cape Flats, Langa and Khayelitsha, etc, to be part of Cape Town?

As Cape Editor, what is "his take" on that part of the city, home to more than 1-million people? Even mayor Patricia de Lille is disturbed by its awfulness and often refers to her pro-poor agenda to uplift those communities.

Cape Town cannot be proud of its deprived other half as it basks in the glory of the high standard it has set for its middle class suburbs.

Lorna Levy

Cape Town