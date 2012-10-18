LETTER: ANC operating like a prison gang

THE only disappointment about the Macufe Festival was the lack of Malemas (Discovery Range Rovers). When you see the Malemas you know the big money is in town.

I guess I have to wait for Mangaung. No one throws a good party like the African National Congress (ANC). It has all the ingredients of a rock concert: pretty women, rented celebrities, powerful machines and money. This is where important decisions about your life and mine are made.

Talking about the future, it is not the courts and the public protector that will decide Julius Malema’s future — but Mangaung. I made a bet with a friend that, come December, Mr Malema’s charges will be dropped. All Mr Malema needs to do between now and then is to find an own Schabir Shaik.

This is the fall guy. Every prominent ANC politician has a Shaik. For the Thabo Mbeki administration it was Tony Yengeni. This is the guy who spends time in prison on behalf of the collective. Lesiba Gwangwa will be Mr Malema’s own Shaik. This is how the ANC functions. Sorry Mr Gwangwa.

I don’t agree with what most editors say — that it is difficult to understand the modern ANC. It is easy. Stop relying on educated political analysts. Find yourselves a recently released former general of a prison group. Because the ANC of today is operating like a prison gang. No such nonsense like values as a binding glue of the collective. What the hell is a value when all you need is money?

It is about the survival of each member. Loyalties are determined by what you are going to gain.

Why do you think John Block and Zizi Kodwa changed colours? Survival, my friend. Comrades have to eat. As it is, Jacob Zuma is the man with the keys to the main vault. He determines comrades’ futures.

I was laughing as I watched Brett Kebble’s children — Fikile Mbalula, Sello Rasethaba and Kodwa — fighting among each other. Money makes people do strange things. And comrades hallucinate.

I can’t wait for Mangaung. You will see blood on the floor — and money in comrades’ pockets.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Bloemfontein