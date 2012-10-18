LETTER: Act now on education

THE article by Ann Bernstein (Learn from Brazil and let the private sector play its part, October 17) makes much sense. It simply cannot be the sole responsibility of the government to provide post-school education.

Even though education gets 21% of government’s total expenditure, the other competing priorities require a social compact with industry.

For instance, we wait in anticipation for the working group investigating "fee-free university education".

Such compacts are necessary for fostering harmony between what is taught in higher education, the market demands and crucially, the elemental needs of the country.

At present, there is a serious skills disjuncture between vacant positions in the market and the countless jobless graduates sitting at home with little hope.

The social problems that result from this army of unemployed young people are dangerous to contemplate. It is therefore puzzling to know why the private sector is not coming on board to assist the government.

Without doubt, industry has the requisite resources, space, expertise and infrastructure to assist in, at least, training artisans sorely needed by SA.

The jury is still out whether the private sector is willing to match government’s R15bn set aside over the next three years to subsidise FET colleges.

No doubt, costly and unforgivable mistakes were made in closing down these colleges and not pumping material and human resources into these nonuniversity institutions. If we had, we would be well on our way to increase enrolments and guaranteeing artisan graduates who comprise the bedrock of any economy.

Yes, Brazil, like Nigeria, does offer lessons on what to do to jump-start higher education. However, it requires nonpartisan commitment to learner education more than being sensitive to union voices.

You will remember that Nigeria after political independence recruited scores of quality Ghanaian teachers to boost its tertiary education personnel. The results are legendary.

If we neglect to internalise these lessons, we risk repeating the cycle that hobbles SA’s developmental trajectory: low private sector investment in education renders higher education unable to produce first-rate graduates who are able to make or produce gainful employment.

In such circumstances, where over a million youngsters roam the streets and are susceptible to political populism, our own Arab Spring is not unthinkable.

Jeffrey Sehume

Kwa-Thema