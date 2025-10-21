EDITORIAL: Tolashe in the hot seat over missteps and misleading parliament
Social development minister faces mounting scrutiny for defying cabinet decisions, dubious appointments and falsehoods
21 October 2025 - 05:00
It is hard to see how Sisisi Tolashe, the social development minister, can escape censure from President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Assembly.
For the past few weeks, Tolashe has been making news for the wrong reasons. Unflattering revelations have included an attempt to appoint an underqualified and inexperienced young woman as her chief of staff. She was found to be related to Tolashe's controversial adviser Ngoako Kgatla.
