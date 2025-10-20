EDITORIAL: Blurred lines: why SA police ministers cannot stay in their lanes
Investigations have to prioritise drawing a firmer line between the policy role of the minister and the operational one assigned to the national commissioner
20 October 2025 - 05:00
How far into the operational domain of the SA Police Service (SAPS) can the executive venture?
This is a central question emerging from parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at an explosive media briefing on July 6...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.