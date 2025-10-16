This past week, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) lost its cool with a taxpayer. In a regrettable move, the tax collector laid bare (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-10-12-sars-hits-back-at-lucky-montana-over-fraud-claims-and-r55m-in-unpaid-taxes/) the affairs of Lucky Montana, the business executive turned politician.
Since 2020, Sars has been engaging with Montana, the former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), over his tax matters. The noncompliance — to file returns — led to him being audited. The audit, covering almost a decade, found him to have under-declared income from several sources and assessed his debt at more than R50m. ..
