EDITORIAL: Leila Fourie was a moderniser of JSE, not a redeemer
Outgoing CEO inherited a bruised JSE in 2019 and responded with substance but couldn’t reverse the structural decline in listings
Let’s get one thing clear from the start: the JSE is more than a marketplace for financial products. It is the SA capital marketplace, the canary in the economic coal mine and often the battleground over policy, transformation and international credibility.
When Leila Fourie announced she would step down as CEO in March next year, with Valdene Reddy set to take the wheel, the narrative from the JSE was predictably celebratory. But in this news platform’s spirit — direct, sceptical and allergic to spin — we need to dig beneath the media statements, and ask: after seven years, is Fourie leaving a genuinely transformed bourse or simply a slicker but fundamentally embattled one?..
