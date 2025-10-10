EDITORIAL: A risky but worthy political gamble
Build One SA, GOOD and Rise Mzansi merger is to be welcomed
10 October 2025 - 05:00
The three political parties — Build One SA, GOOD and Rise Mzansi — are either set to shake up the political centre or they are flirting with oblivion through their merger. Either way, in the aggregate, the move is a worthwhile gamble that needs to be welcomed.
Last week, the leaders of the three minority parties — Mmusi Maimane, Patricia de Lille and Songezo Zibi — announced that their parties will join forces to contest next year’s municipal elections...
