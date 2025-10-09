Far too many parents have missed out on an early opportunity to bond with their babies because SA’s laws only gave biological mothers a decent stretch of parental leave. Fathers were entitled to just 10 days of paternity leave, while adoptive parents got either 10 weeks or 10 days depending on whether they were the designated primary caregiver.
Last week’s Constitutional Court ruling (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-10-06-mps-must-weigh-risk-of-enormous-uif-costs-after-parental-leave-ruling/) allowing all parents to have a share of parental leave is thus an important and long overdue step towards greater equality at home and at work. It recognises the important role of all parents in raising their children, regardless of their gender or how they became parents — be it by birth, adoption or a surrogacy arrangement. And it gives families the flexibility to choose the arrangement that suits them best...
