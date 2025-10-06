As expected, the government is steaming ahead with the establishment of a transformation fund despite serious objections and reservations from think-tanks, opposition parties and business bodies.
On Friday, the department of trade, industry & competition postponed a public ceremony to launch the fund in Pretoria. Still, plans are afoot to set up the grand fund, now variously known as the Presidential Transformation Fund and Phakamani. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.