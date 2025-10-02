EDITORIAL: Eskom’s fragile comeback depends on political courage
Spinning off distribution while customers remain insolvent is the corporate equivalent of selling a house with the roof leaking
Eskom’s first profit since 2017 is the kind of victory politicians and managers love to parade: neat numbers, flashy percentage improvements and a rosy capex pledge.
Viewed through our lens, it is better described as numbers that impress until you pull back the curtain and find two elephants on the balance sheet: a regulated tariff path that shortchanges the utility by about R250bn over three years, and municipalities that are fast becoming commercial deadbeats with arrears racing towards R329bn. Add them up and you get a R550bn-plus systemic funding gap that no procurement fix, efficiency push or PR campaign can paper over. ..
