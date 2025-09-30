The report also acknowledged the strengths of SA’s economy. These include SA’s independent judiciary, well-regulated debt capital markets, a world-class banking system and a free press. Today’s SA doesn’t have political prisoners or journalists in jail.Pretoria must be relieved at the recently published review of the SA economy by the US state department. But more work needs to be done to address mostly politically inspired tense trade relations between SA and the US.
Trade diplomats have been negotiating a reciprocal trade agreement. This was after President Donald Trump slapped 30% tariffs on many SA exports to the US. The rationale for this punitive action was largely political and misinformation about SA’s domestic policies...
