TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Use BEE to build markets instead of fighting over quotas
The goal should be getting black South Africans steady salaries, real contracts and routes into skilled work
29 September 2025 - 05:00
The transformation debate has descended into ritual combat. One camp counts quotas and share certificates, the other preaches market purity as if apartheid were a regrettable footnote.
Both miss the point. The goal should be getting black South Africans steady salaries, real contracts and routes into skilled work. ..
