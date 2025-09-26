Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance at the UN General Assembly was underwhelming, but the SA president’s address at the UN special conference on Palestine will go down as one of his most consequential.
This week, France led a special conference to recognise Palestine as a sovereign state alongside Israel. A brave move. This was followed and supported by the UK, Australia and Canada before 81% of UN members voted to formally recognise Palestine...
