EDITORIAL: Chrome blunder is a self-inflicted wound
Weak export controls and lethargic bureaucracy have created a black market bonanza
25 September 2025 - 05:00
SA sits on more than 70% of the world’s chrome ore reserves. Yet we persist with exporting the raw ingredient that could, and should, underpin a booming downstream industry.
Stripped of its potential value and shipped overseas, our chrome becomes someone else’s profit, while we’re left counting the cost. About 2.7-million tonnes are mined or diverted illegally each year, and an estimated R7.5bn in lost beneficiation gains...
